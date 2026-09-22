Xi Jinping will demand an end to arms sales to Taiwan during his meeting with Trump - Reuters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping may call on Washington to stop selling weapons to Taiwan during his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Reuters was told this by sources familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that China will likely raise the issue of the third joint communiqué between the two countries, signed in 1982.

In the document, the United States stated its intention to gradually reduce arms sales to Taiwan and not pursue long-term arms deliveries to the island.

At the same time, then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan noted in an accompanying memorandum that Washington’s willingness to reduce arms sales depended on China’s continued commitment to a peaceful resolution of its differences with Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan its territory and regularly calls the island issue one of the most sensitive matters in relations with the United States. Beijing has repeatedly called on Washington to stop selling weapons to Taiwan.

China wants to stop deliveries that have already been ordered

According to the sources, China may call on the United States not only to halt new arms sales to Taiwan but also to stop supplying weapons that the island has already ordered.

One source said Xi Jinping may tell Trump that Taiwan itself is the source of instability in U.S.-China relations and is allegedly changing the status quo.

According to Reuters, China is instead offering to help the United States exert pressure on Iran in connection with the war in the Middle East.

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The United States adheres to a “one China” policy, under which it does not officially determine Taiwan’s sovereignty but does not support Beijing’s position that the island is part of China.

In December, the Trump administration approved an $11 billion arms sales package for Taiwan — the largest in history. Another package worth approximately $14 billion has remained suspended for several months. After meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing in May, Trump called this package “a very good bargaining chip.”

What they are saying in the United States

A White House representative said that Trump plans to make a decision on a new arms sales package for Taiwan fairly quickly.

During his first presidential term, Trump approved more arms sales to Taiwan than any other U.S. president. According to the White House representative, in the first year of his second term he has already approved more such sales than Joe Biden’s administration did over all four years.

Taiwan said it is closely monitoring high-level contacts between the United States and China and continues to maintain close communication with Washington.

Xi Jinping will arrive in Washington on Wednesday. Official talks with Trump are scheduled for Thursday, while the Chinese leader’s visit to the U.S. National Archives is scheduled for Friday.

At the same time, Senator Pete Ricketts Matt Pottinger said that he does not expect significant agreements on Taiwan during this week’s meetings.

The United States and China have made progress in trade talks and agreed to a separate dialogue on AI