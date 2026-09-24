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"Shocked by this evil, the perpetrator must answer" — Zelenskyy condemned the brutal attack carried out by a Ukrainian in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

A priest was killed and four people were injured at a monastery in Poland. Zelenskyy called for a thorough investigation and the perpetrator’s full accountability.

"Shocked by this evil, the perpetrator must answer" — Zelenskyy condemned the brutal attack carried out by a Ukrainian in Poland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the crime at the abbey of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, committed by a Ukrainian citizen, and emphasized that he was shocked by this evil, UNN reports.

A horrific crime at the abbey of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, committed by a citizen of Ukraine. We are shocked by this evil. As of now, it is known that a priest was killed and several other people were injured. We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish all those injured the speediest recovery 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that the "person guilty of this evil" must be held fully accountable in accordance with the law.

We expect a swift and thorough investigation into all the circumstances. It is painful that people are capable of such horrific crimes. Justice must prevail 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

It will be recalled

In Poland, one person was killed and four others were injured in a knife attack at the monastery of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Clergy members are among those injured. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen. 

Antonina Tumanova

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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