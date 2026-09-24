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German school students are preparing around 100 protests against compulsory military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

School students across Germany will hold around 100 protests against compulsory military service. They will strike until the issue is removed from the\r\nagenda.

German school students are preparing around 100 protests against compulsory military service
Illustrative photo

Tomorrow, school students in Germany will take to the streets in protest against compulsory military service. According to DW, around 100 demonstrations are planned, reports UNN.

Details

Student demonstrations will take place across Germany. According to the “School Strike Against Compulsory Military Service” initiative (Schulstreik gegen Wehrpflicht), around 100 protest actions are planned for that day.

A spokesperson for the initiative told the dpa news agency that the students intend to continue the strike until the issue of introducing compulsory military service is removed from the agenda.

The new law on military service in Germany came into force in January. Now young men born in 2008 or later must undergo a mandatory medical examination. The plan is therefore to recruit volunteers to increase the size of the armed forces.

Germany may reinstate compulsory military conscription as early as 2027 – The Telegraph27.06.26, 16:39 • 4487 views

If the required number of volunteers cannot be reached, the Bundestag will be able to decide to reinstate compulsory military service. General compulsory military service in Germany was suspended in 2011.

Antonina Tumanova

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