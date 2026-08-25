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The “Maudau” marketplace will lay off some employees due to Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Maudau announced a partial staff reduction due to the consequences of Russian attacks on logistics facilities. The company plans to maintain resilience and operations.

The “Maudau” marketplace will lay off some employees due to Russian attacks

The "Maudau" marketplace will lay off some employees due to Russian attacks on logistics infrastructure. This is stated in the company's statement, reports UNN

On difficult decisions. Due to the consequences of attacks on logistics facilities, we are forced to partially optimize our workforce. Behind every position stands a person, their experience and contribution to the company. That is why it is important to us that this process is carried out as honestly, correctly and respectfully as possible toward everyone it concerns 

- the statement reads. 

The company noted that such decisions are necessary to adapt to the new conditions, maintain business resilience and continue operating, adding that they continue to work. 

We would like to remind you 

As a result of the Russian attack on the Odesa region, fires broke out in shopping centers, one of which covered an area of 35,000 square meters. The fires have now been extinguished. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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