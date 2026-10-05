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We are staying in Kyiv — the embassies of a number of EU countries in Ukraine responded to Russian threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4012 views

The diplomatic missions of Italy, Spain, Sweden, Germany and other countries said they would remain in Kyiv. Russia threatened new strikes.

We are staying in Kyiv — the embassies of a number of EU countries in Ukraine responded to Russian threats

The embassies of Italy, Spain, Sweden and Germany stated that they would not leave Kyiv, despite calls from the russian Foreign Ministry for diplomatic missions to leave the capital and threats of new massive strikes, UNN writes.

Together with the heads of other diplomatic missions in Kyiv, we are taking with concern the threats by the russian Foreign Ministry against diplomats and foreign citizens in Ukraine. russia is obliged to comply with the Vienna Convention and the norms of international humanitarian law. We are staying in Kyiv

- the statement released said.

A similar statement was released by the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova; the French Embassy supported her statement.

The embassies of Estonia and Poland also announced their intention to remain in Ukraine. In particular, the Polish Embassy emphasized that it did not plan to change the operating arrangements of the diplomatic mission in Kyiv.

We remind you

On October 3, the russian Foreign Ministry announced further strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Foreigners and diplomats were urged to leave the capital.

Putin began this year's winter strike campaign against Ukraine earlier, and ISW explained his calculation05.10.26, 07:25 • 15295 views

Olga Rozgon

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