Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW

Ukrainian forces continue to push Russian forces back to the northeast and southeast of Lyman, and their counteroffensive actions may already be affecting Russia’s plans to advance toward Sloviansk. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes UNN.

Details

According to data cited by analysts, the Defense Forces have advanced toward Zarichne and Myrne, as well as eastward to the western bank of the Zherebets River between Yampilivka and Zarichne. Fighting for Myrne and Zarichne is ongoing.

Ukrainian forces have also cleared most Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the Lyman area. At the same time, according to available data, a very limited Russian presence remains in the eastern part of the city.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counterattacks are affecting Russian plans

Ukrainian forces are also counterattacking near Yampil and have recently advanced between Yampil and Lyman. In addition, Russian forces were forced to withdraw from the Dibrova area, although some Russian groups still remain there.

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According to Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets, these actions are already forcing units of Russia’s 25th Combined Arms Army to slow their attempts to infiltrate Lyman and withdraw from certain areas southeast of the city.

At the same time, this is affecting the offensive operations of Russia’s 3rd Combined Arms Army toward Sloviansk via Mykolaivka. The Russians will likely have to redeploy some forces from this direction to protect the northern flank and hold the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets.

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