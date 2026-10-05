The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military

The U.S. military is actively studying Ukraine’s experience in the war against Russia and is already using some Ukrainian developments to advance its own armed forces and defense industry. Anatoliy Pinchuk, chairman of the board of the International Fund for the Defense of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Defense Express, reports UNN.

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According to him, the United States has realized that American defense capabilities in some areas have begun to lag behind current trends. Therefore, the Pentagon is holding competitions, analyzing the work of defense companies, and examining solutions tested by Ukraine in a real war.

Today, the Americans are announcing many competitions, analyzing the industry, including ours, and also adopting Ukrainian experience from the war against the Russian Federation Pinchuk noted.

The U.S. is already using Ukrainian developments

As one example, he cited the creation of a marketplace through which military formations can directly purchase products from registered manufacturers. According to Pinchuk, the Americans are using Ukrainian developments in some such solutions.

Ukrainian defense companies are simultaneously entering the American market with increasing activity. In particular, the U.S. company UDD, created by the Ukrainian company F-Drones, won the first stage of the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance program and received a contract to supply 2,000 drones.

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In addition, an American-Ukrainian defense innovation platform has already been legally established and is expected to become operational by the end of 2026. It is intended to directly bring together military personnel and weapons manufacturers from both countries to find responses to new technological threats.

At the same time, a full-fledged exchange of technologies still faces obstacles. According to Pinchuk, Ukraine lacks a specialized structure responsible for the security of defense technology transfers and capable of guaranteeing partners the protection of transferred developments.

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