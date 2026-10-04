Trump announced the creation of the Superintelligence Forces in the United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of a Superintelligence Force in the country. He wrote about it on the Truth Social network, reports UNN.

Details

I am announcing the creation of a Superintelligence Force, which will coordinate the efforts of the federal government to ensure America’s continued leadership in the world in the field of superintelligence, which many believe is more important than the Industrial Revolution and the Internet, and which will also protect the interests and improve the lives of all Americans - the post reads.

As Trump noted, the Force will be headed by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor. They will report to the President of the United States and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

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