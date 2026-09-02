Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean

In Ukraine, the warning systems for existing threats will be updated, and two levels for indicating a specific threat—yellow and red—will be introduced. In addition, clearer geographical differentiation of alerts will be developed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this after Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi's report, UNN reports.

Details

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi reported on preparations for response measures to changes in Russia's tactics of strikes against Ukraine, namely, the use of drones to undermine civilian life in our cities and normal economic activity in our country.

The warning systems for existing threats will be updated. People must understand absolutely clearly what exactly to respond to and how. Two levels for indicating a specific threat will be introduced—the yellow and red levels. The General Staff and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the government, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, will determine on a weekly basis which threat indicators will be announced as yellow and red alert levels. Basically, the yellow level will indicate a drone raid, while the red level will indicate a missile threat, including the threat of ballistic attacks, as well as massive attacks - Zelenskyy said.

Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours

According to him, the sound signals warning of an air raid will also be changed in accordance with the yellow or red threat level. The repeated sounding of the air-raid siren to indicate that the alert has ended has already been cancelled—instead, the siren is now activated only when the beginning of an air raid is announced.

The introduction of clearer sound signals warning of an air raid, differentiated according to the level of threat, is being prepared. The main goal of these changes is to give people and businesses in Ukraine greater predictability and understanding of how to respond in each specific case. I also instructed officials to develop clearer geographical differentiation of alerts so that the announcement of an alert and the response would apply specifically to the part of the area where there is objectively a threat - the President summed up.

In the capital, they propose easing the curfew and allowing trains on the green metro line to run during alerts