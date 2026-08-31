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In the capital, they propose easing the curfew and allowing trains on the green metro line to run during alerts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Kyiv Defense Council proposes easing the curfew and restrictions on movement across bridges during alerts. They also plan to change the operation of the metro.

In the capital, they propose easing the curfew and allowing trains on the green metro line to run during alerts

The Kyiv Defense Council adopted an appeal to the government regarding changes to the security protocols in force in the capital. The proposals include easing the curfew, reviewing restrictions on bridge traffic during air raids, and changes to the operation of the metro, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to UNN.

Details

According to Klitschko, the city authorities are proposing to update the rules and measures for ensuring Kyiv’s vital functions, taking current conditions into account.

In particular, this concerns the procedure for organizing traffic on the capital’s bridges during air raids. The Kyiv Defense Council instructed the Defense Forces and relevant structural units of the Kyiv City State Administration to urgently prepare optimal proposals for lifting restrictions on vehicle traffic on bridges where such restrictions currently apply during air raids.

In addition, if the new security protocols are adopted, Kyiv is proposing to change the procedure for operating the metro.

In particular, the Syretsko-Pecherska, or “green,” metro line should operate without restrictions during air raids. It is proposed to ensure train service and passenger transportation across the Southern Bridge between the capital’s left and right banks.

Klitschko also recalled that Kyiv’s municipal surface transport already operates during air raids.

Another proposal concerns easing the curfew. In particular, the city authorities are proposing to allow transit freight transport to move through the city during the curfew in order to ensure the efficient operation of logistics.

The changes should also allow passengers to travel from railway stations in cases when trains, intercity or international transport arrive in the capital during the curfew due to delays.

In addition, Kyiv plans to propose that the government consider an alternative operating algorithm developed by the city for businesses, certain medical and educational institutions, as well as municipal institutions providing services to the capital’s residents.

To remind you

The Ukrainian government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and the curfew.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv