How to cover Ukraine’s budget deficit: Zelenskyy discussed possible solutions with Denmark’s prime minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed financial support for Ukraine with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. In addition, they exchanged views on the European Union's sanctions policy and the expansion of defense cooperation. The head of state reported this on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

At the very beginning, Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia's aspiration to escalate the war must be met with increased sanctions pressure.

When Russia constantly demonstrates its desire to escalate the war, the response should be stronger sanctions, not the opposite. Every name was included on the sanctions list for a reason: each of them is a reason why this war began and continues to this day, why our people are killed every day - the president said.

He thanked Denmark for supporting this position and expressed hope that European partners would maintain unity and work toward the establishment of peace.

The financial resilience of Ukraine was a separate topic of the conversation. Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed decisions that could help cover the Ukrainian budget deficit.

The president also spoke about the situation regarding Russian attacks and Ukraine's developments to counter jet-powered "Shaheds." In addition, the parties discussed joint defense production, including the construction of new enterprises.

There is potential to expand cooperation, and we agreed to realize it - Zelenskyy summed up the results of the business meeting.

To remind you

Earlier, it became known that Denmark would allocate $275 million to Ukraine. This concerns the 31st military aid package worth $275 million. The funds will be directed toward strengthening air defense in the autumn and winter.