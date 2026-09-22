How to cover Ukraine’s budget deficit: Zelenskyy discussed possible solutions with Denmark’s prime minister

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
05:19 PM • 86 views
Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino became the director of Apple’s new advertising campaign for the iPhone 18 ProVideo
02:58 PM • 12490 views
The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 18961 views
This rain is here to stay — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast and warned of cool nights
12:20 PM • 28880 views
How to use a seized account during martial law
September 22, 11:11 AM • 21666 views
Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 38526 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
September 22, 09:47 AM • 23874 views
"Effectively makes restoration impossible" — Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility with ballistic missiles
September 22, 09:10 AM • 20108 views
Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule
September 22, 08:27 AM • 16157 views
Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences
September 22, 05:01 AM • 28116 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.1m/s
83%
747mm
Popular news
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 33049 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 26669 views
Sybiha made a statement regarding Magyar's remarks, mentioning "Orbanism" - Budapest responded with a comparison to rural football12:05 PM • 11652 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 16452 views
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der Leyen01:46 PM • 11400 views
Publications
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der Leyen01:46 PM • 11449 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 16519 views
How to use a seized account during martial law12:20 PM • 28895 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 38537 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 33104 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
New York City
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdoseVideo02:01 PM • 7930 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 26721 views
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideoSeptember 22, 06:39 AM • 36854 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 27450 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 28523 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Forbes

How to cover Ukraine’s budget deficit: Zelenskyy discussed possible solutions with Denmark’s prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed financial support for Ukraine, EU sanctions, and joint defense production. Denmark previously allocated $275 million for air defense.

How to cover Ukraine’s budget deficit: Zelenskyy discussed possible solutions with Denmark’s prime minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed financial support for Ukraine with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. In addition, they exchanged views on the European Union's sanctions policy and the expansion of defense cooperation. The head of state reported this on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

At the very beginning, Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia's aspiration to escalate the war must be met with increased sanctions pressure.

When Russia constantly demonstrates its desire to escalate the war, the response should be stronger sanctions, not the opposite. Every name was included on the sanctions list for a reason: each of them is a reason why this war began and continues to this day, why our people are killed every day

- the president said.

He thanked Denmark for supporting this position and expressed hope that European partners would maintain unity and work toward the establishment of peace.

The financial resilience of Ukraine was a separate topic of the conversation. Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed decisions that could help cover the Ukrainian budget deficit.

The president also spoke about the situation regarding Russian attacks and Ukraine's developments to counter jet-powered "Shaheds." In addition, the parties discussed joint defense production, including the construction of new enterprises.

There is potential to expand cooperation, and we agreed to realize it

- Zelenskyy summed up the results of the business meeting.

To remind you

Earlier, it became known that Denmark would allocate $275 million to Ukraine. This concerns the 31st military aid package worth $275 million. The funds will be directed toward strengthening air defense in the autumn and winter.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Mette Frederiksen
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine