The Ministry of Defense has approved 650 new unmanned systems for supply

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for delivery to the Defense Forces 650 new unmanned aerial systems. The ministry’s press service reports this, according to UNN.

Details

These include:

238 strike copters;

231 fiber-optic UAV systems;

42 interceptor drones;

32 middle strike UAVs;

9 deep strike UAVs.

The majority of the UAVs are Ukrainian-made, the ministry noted.

We are developing several areas of unmanned warfare: strike systems for the frontline, drones protected from electronic warfare, interceptors, and long-range strike systems - the statement said.

Previously

The Ministry of Defence codified and approved for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the armored UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP.