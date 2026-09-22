The Ministry of Defense has approved 650 new unmanned systems for supply
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense has codified 650 unmanned aerial systems for the Defense Forces. Most of them were manufactured in Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for delivery to the Defense Forces 650 new unmanned aerial systems. The ministry’s press service reports this, according to UNN.
Details
These include:
- 238 strike copters;
- 231 fiber-optic UAV systems;
- 42 interceptor drones;
- 32 middle
strike UAVs;
- 9 deep strike UAVs.
The majority of the UAVs are Ukrainian-made, the ministry noted.
We are developing several areas of unmanned warfare: strike systems for the frontline, drones protected from electronic warfare, interceptors, and long-range strike systems
Previously
The Ministry of Defence codified and approved for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the armored UAT.GYURZA-01 PICKUP.