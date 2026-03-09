$43.730.0850.540.36
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
"Ukrzaliznytsia" did not conduct an investigation into former NABU detectives accused of abuses worth tens of millions. Document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

The company is not investigating Likunov and Rykovtsev due to the absence of official complaints. UZ claims ignorance regarding losses in tenders.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" did not conduct an investigation into former NABU detectives accused of abuses worth tens of millions. Document

"Ukrzaliznytsia" did not conduct an official investigation regarding former NABU detectives Taras Likunov and Mykhailo Rykovtsev, who were reported to be involved in abuses. In general, they reported that they were unaware of the UAH 78 million in losses incurred by the company during tenders. This was written by expert Dmytro Yakovenko, as reported by UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia sees no grounds to conduct an official investigation regarding former NABU detectives Taras Likunov and Mykhailo Rykovtsev, whom the media accused of involvement in abuses at UZ. In an official response from UZ to a request from the "Access to Truth" portal, they state that they do not possess the published data from journalistic investigations into the procurement of diesel fuel, coal, and wagons, due to which the company suffered almost UAH 78 million in losses.

– he noted.

According to the expert, "Ukrzaliznytsia" relies only on official reports from the Audit Service and the Antimonopoly Committee.

Information about violations of procurement procedures from central executive bodies, which, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement," control and monitor them, in particular from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Audit Service of Ukraine, has not been received by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia." For its part, the company did not conduct the specified official inspection due to the absence of grounds for its conduct as of the date of this response.

– it is stated in the letter from "Ukrzaliznytsia," he noted.

Yakovenko reminded that expert Volodymyr Bondarenko had written about corrupt schemes at "Ukrzaliznytsia" in recent years.

According to him, after Mykhailo Rykovtsev took over the economic security service of Ukrzaliznytsia, the enterprise continues to incur losses for the state. Only on the latest purchases of diesel fuel, coal, and wagons, the company has UAH 77.4 million in losses and indirect cooperation with Russians.

– he emphasized.

He also reported that Rykovtsev's appointment to Ukrzaliznytsia was not accidental.

Rykovtsev opened a criminal case against the then head of security Krytsyn, suspecting him of tender abuses. Then he conducted a search at the head of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Lyashchenko and enlisted the support of Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov when he became a NABU agent (bribery provocation). Voila – Krytsyn was fired, and his position was taken by the honest and incorruptible NABU detective Rykovtsev. The result – multi-million losses.

– Bondarenko summarized, quoted by Yakovenko.

Also, the expert added, after investigating corruption crimes at "UZ," another former NABU detective, Taras Likunov, took office. And although lawyers see a conflict of interest and a violation of anti-corruption legislation in this, there has still been no reaction from NACP to such an appointment, he commented.

According to media reports, Likunov is the brother of Olena Shcherban, a board member of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Energy
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine