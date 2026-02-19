Acting Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate Zubovych's declaration found to have an 'extra' 26 million hryvnias

Photo: Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has launched an investigation into the inaccurate declaration of the interim head of the State Environmental Inspectorate, Ihor Zubovych - his declaration was found to contain an "extra" 26 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the declaration may contain inaccurate information totaling over 26 million hryvnias, which exceeds 2500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons on the date of filing the declaration.

The corresponding criminal proceeding has been registered under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Declaration of inaccurate information). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine, public works from one hundred fifty to two hundred forty hours, or restriction of liberty for up to two years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations based on the reasoned conclusion of the NACP following a full review of the 2024 declaration. Within the framework of the proceedings, the circumstances of the acquisition and declaration of assets are being checked, as well as the compliance of the official's explanations with the actual data. The pre-trial investigation has been entrusted to the State Bureau of Investigation - the message says.

Recall

The Deputy Director of the Kyiv City State Administration Department concealed over 4 million hryvnias of income from a foreign company. He has been notified of suspicion for entering inaccurate information into his declaration.