05:23 PM
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
State aid is subject to declaration: NAZK clarification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

NAZK reminded public servants about the mandatory declaration of funds received under state support programs. Funds received under the "Cashback 'Made in Ukraine'", "ePidtrymka", "Winter Support" programs are to be indicated in section 11 of the declaration.

State aid is subject to declaration: NAZK clarification

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) reminded public servants about the mandatory declaration of funds received under state support programs. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, the NACP draws the attention of public servants who have used state aid and received funds from the programs "Cashback 'Made in Ukraine'" ("National Cashback"), "eSupport" "Winter Support", that this category of aid is subject to mandatory declaration.

Funds received under these programs are to be indicated in section 11 "Income, including gifts" of the declaration

- the post says.

It is indicated that when choosing the appropriate type of income, data on the source are filled in automatically. One-time in-kind assistance "Baby-box" is reflected in the declaration only if it is monetized, i.e., if the assistance was received in monetary form.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko for inaccurate declaration. The criminal proceedings were closed due to the absence of a criminal offense.

Annual declaration for public servants: NACP announced the date and rules for filling in data in 202602.12.25, 14:52 • 3956 views

Alla Kiosak

Finance
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine