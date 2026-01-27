State aid is subject to declaration: NAZK clarification

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) reminded public servants about the mandatory declaration of funds received under state support programs. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, the NACP draws the attention of public servants who have used state aid and received funds from the programs "Cashback 'Made in Ukraine'" ("National Cashback"), "eSupport" "Winter Support", that this category of aid is subject to mandatory declaration.

Funds received under these programs are to be indicated in section 11 "Income, including gifts" of the declaration - the post says.

It is indicated that when choosing the appropriate type of income, data on the source are filled in automatically. One-time in-kind assistance "Baby-box" is reflected in the declaration only if it is monetized, i.e., if the assistance was received in monetary form.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko for inaccurate declaration. The criminal proceedings were closed due to the absence of a criminal offense.

