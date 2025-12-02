Annual declaration for public servants: NACP announced the date and rules for filling in data in 2026

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 8570 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 10670 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 10350 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 12991 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 45154 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 46385 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58198 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48605 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44648 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - ReutersDecember 2, 03:29 AM • 4768 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 34807 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 25361 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN07:31 AM • 14218 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 9924 views
Annual declaration for public servants: NACP announced the date and rules for filling in data in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Starting January 1, 2026, Ukraine will launch its annual declaration campaign for public servants for 2025. The NACP recommends checking your QES, using Google Chrome, and finding out the subsistence minimum for 2025.

Annual declaration for public servants: NACP announced the date and rules for filling in data in 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, Ukraine will launch its annual declaration campaign for public officials for the year 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Details

When declaring, it is recommended to consider the following:

  • you should check the validity period of your QES and the relevance of your email address;
    • it is worth noting that for working with the NACP Declaration Register, the NACP recommends using Windows 10 or 11, MacOS, CentOS, Ubuntu operating systems, as well as Google Chrome browser, updated to the latest version;
      • you should find out about the subsistence minimum for 2025. This indicator has a direct impact on the correctness of filling in several sections of the declaration.

        For information on declaration, you can refer to the NACP Knowledge Base and training platform.

        Recall

        Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the National Police, reported suspicion to the former head of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast. The ex-official abused his official position and established a mechanism for illegal enrichment during the construction of a fire station near Kyiv.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

