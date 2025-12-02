Annual declaration for public servants: NACP announced the date and rules for filling in data in 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, Ukraine will launch its annual declaration campaign for public officials for the year 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Details

When declaring, it is recommended to consider the following:

you should check the validity period of your QES and the relevance of your email address;

it is worth noting that for working with the NACP Declaration Register, the NACP recommends using Windows 10 or 11, MacOS, CentOS, Ubuntu operating systems, as well as Google Chrome browser, updated to the latest version;

you should find out about the subsistence minimum for 2025. This indicator has a direct impact on the correctness of filling in several sections of the declaration.

For information on declaration, you can refer to the NACP Knowledge Base and training platform.

