Ukraine rises in Corruption Perception Index: 36 points and 104th place in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 354 views

Ukraine added one point in 2025 in the Corruption Perception Index, scoring 36 out of a possible 100 points and ranking 104th among 182 countries. It is the only country in the world that is improving its anti-corruption indicators during wartime.

Ukraine rises in Corruption Perception Index: 36 points and 104th place in the world

Ukraine improved its result in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in 2025, adding one point in 2025. Currently, Ukraine remains the only state in the world that is improving its anti-corruption indicators amid a major war and occupation of territories. This was reported by NAZK, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine received 36 points out of 100 possible in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2025. In the new Transparency International study, our country ranked 104th out of 182 countries.

The current assessment was formed during a period when the independence of anti-corruption institutions was preserved in Ukraine, the implementation of measures of the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025 continued, and a new Anti-Corruption Strategy for the next five years was actively formed. Whistleblowers received their first rewards based on court decisions, the lobbying institute began to operate, and the reform of arrested asset management took place. This time was accompanied by numerous revelations of corruption crimes and an increase in the number of sentences for top officials

- emphasize in NAZK.

According to preliminary information, in the period since 2013, Ukraine has added 11 points to the Index and risen from 144th to 104th place, improving its position by 40 steps. Only about 20 countries in the world have shown similar growth during this time. At the same time, the global trend remains negative, as most states either worsen their indicators or do not show growth.

Ukraine remains the only state in the world that is improving its anti-corruption indicators amid a major war and occupation of territories. In four years of Russian aggression (compared to the pre-war 2021), we have added +4 points to the Index

- the post says.

At the same time, the Corruption Perception Index assesses not the actual level of corruption, but its perception by experts and entrepreneurs, and applies exclusively to the public sector. It is calculated based on several international studies and reports and is used as a generalized indicator of anti-corruption changes in countries.

Recall

Last year, Ukraine lost one point in the Corruption Perception Index, ranking 105th out of 180 countries. This indicates stagnation in the fight against corruption, despite active legislative actions and successes in exposing corruption schemes.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
