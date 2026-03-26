High Anti-Corruption Court judge Sikora saved her husband from the army through a sham divorce - "Honest Mobilization"

Kateryna Sikora, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, renounced her child and divorced her husband so that he could obtain the status of a single father and a deferment from mobilization. This is stated in a material published by the "Honest Mobilization" movement, UNN reports.

"Oleksandr Sikora avoided mobilization with the help of his wife – a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, who divorced him and renounced their child so that her husband would become the sole guardian. In late February 2025, Kateryna Sikora filed a lawsuit with the Dnipro court for divorce. The submitted documents stated that the marital relations between the spouses had ceased even earlier. Allegedly, since 2019, each spouse had been living a separate life, and marital relations finally ceased in July 2024. The lawsuit also stated that the couple's minor son had been living with his father since 2019," the material says.

As noted by the activists of the movement, the HACC judge, who had transferred a lot of property to her husband before taking office, had no claims regarding its division.

"At the same time, the parties informed the court that there was no dispute between them regarding the division of property. Which is strange, because before taking the position of a HACC judge, Kateryna Sikora transferred a lot of movable and immovable property to her husband. For example, he suddenly became the owner of several apartments, land plots and non-residential premises in Kyiv and Dnipro, as well as a solid car fleet – a Mercedes-Benz car, several trucks, trailers and even a boat," the movement's activists write.

According to the "Honest Mobilization" movement, the court granted the divorce petition, thus granting Oleksandr Sikora the status of a single father and, along with it, a deferment from mobilization and the opportunity to travel abroad.

"As a result of the consideration, the lawsuit was satisfied, and the marriage between Kateryna and Oleksandr was officially dissolved. After the divorce, Sikora received the status of a father who independently raises a child, which, according to the law, can be a reason for a deferment from mobilization. In addition, Oleksandr Sikora also received the opportunity to travel abroad unhindered," the material says.

As previously reported, HACC judge Kateryna Sikora, who has problems with the NACP, declared a large amount of real estate, as well as companies registered to her relatives. At the same time, Sikora demanded compensation for housing from the budget in the amount of UAH 0.5 million through the court.