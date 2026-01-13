$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, received over 950,000 hryvnias in salary in December. He is under investigation in a criminal case concerning abuse of power.

Oleksandr Zyma, Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, received over 950,000 hryvnias in salary in December. This is stated in his declarations, UNN reports.

While society discusses the need to increase salaries for military personnel, raise minimum wages, and the government considers where to find additional funding for armaments, the salaries of National Bank of Ukraine officials are beyond common sense.

For example, the chief lawyer of the NBU, Oleksandr Zyma, who is under investigation in a criminal case regarding alleged abuse of power or official position that caused grave consequences, received almost a million hryvnias in salary in December alone.

According to declarations published on the website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Zyma received three salary tranches in December. The first payment was made on 12.12.2025, amounting to 282,505 hryvnias. The second tranche was on 23.12.2025, amounting to 427,680 hryvnias. The third payment occurred on 29.12.2025, amounting to 241,235 hryvnias.

Thus, in total, Oleksandr Zyma received 951,420 thousand hryvnias in salary in December from his primary place of employment - the National Bank.

According to the declaration for 2024, Zyma's annual salary was 6,198,238 hryvnias.

It should be noted that, according to annual declarations, the official also has income from securities transactions. For example, in 2024, his income from the nominal value of redeemed government bonds amounted to 2,142,057 hryvnias.

Among other things, the chief lawyer also owns precious metal ingots, the number of which increased in 2024 compared to 2023. In 2023, Zyma indicated four gold ingots worth 518 thousand hryvnias in his report. In the 2024 declaration, the official no longer specifies the number of ingots but reports that the share of gold has already increased to over 724 thousand hryvnias, which suggests that he bought more gold.

In 2024, Zyma also held 170,000 dollars in cash, and had a total of 1,654,188 hryvnias, 190 dollars, and 35,870 British pounds sterling in bank accounts. According to the declaration data, his daughter Anastasia is studying in Great Britain. Zyma paid 1,336,489 hryvnias for her education in 2024.

Recall

Criminal proceedings No. 62023100110000229 against the chief lawyer of the NBU were opened by the State Bureau of Investigation at the end of 2023 due to alleged abuse of power or official position that caused grave consequences. Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, interfered in court proceedings by sending a letter on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It is worth noting that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw lawsuits from Concord Bank, filed even before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to the co-owner of the bank, Olena Sosedka, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized the co-founders of "Concord" Olena and Yulia Sosedka as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

Experts interviewed by UNN pointed to signs of artificial delay in the investigation of this case.

The pace of the investigation also did not satisfy the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv. "The procedural supervisor sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the agency said in response to a UNN request.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv also, by two rulings, obliged investigators to intensify the investigation of the mentioned criminal proceedings. However, instead of intensifying the investigation, the case was simply closed.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal proceedings is ongoing.

Lilia Podolyak

