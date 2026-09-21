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Russia attacked a gas station in the Zhytomyr region twice in the morning - is the highway open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Russia struck gas stations twice in the Zviahel district, preliminarily damaging, among other things, a WOG complex. Traffic on the Kyiv–Chop highway was restricted but has already been restored.

Russia attacked a gas station in the Zhytomyr region twice in the morning - is the highway open
Photo: t.me/zhytomyrskaODA

Russia attacked a gas station in the Zhytomyr region twice in one morning, prompting restrictions on traffic along the international M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway near Zviahel; the restrictions have now been lifted. This was reported by Vitalii Bunечko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on social media on September 21, UNN writes.  

What the Russian forces struck

"The second filling station complex attacked by the enemy this morning in Zhytomyr region's Zviahel district was targeted. According to оператив information, this time a WOG network gas station was damaged. No information about fatalities or casualties has been received so far," Bunечko wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration immediately reported that the work of emergency services was being complicated by the threat of repeated strikes.

In the Zhytomyr region, the Russians struck a gas station on an international highway21.09.26, 11:21 • 1752 views

What drivers are advised to do

"We remind owners and visitors of gas station complexes of the need to strictly follow safety rules during an air raid alert. Stay in safe places and do not leave your vehicles on the premises of gas stations," Bunечko noted.

What is happening with traffic on the highway

"The consequences of the enemy strike have been eliminated. Traffic on the M-06 highway in the outskirts of Zviahel has been restored," Bunечko reported shortly before 1 p.m. on September 21.

Julia Shramko

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