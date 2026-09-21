In the Zhytomyr region, the Russians struck a gas station on an international highway

Photo: t.me/zhytomyrskaODA

In Zhytomyr region, Russian troops once again struck a gas station—on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop international highway near Zviahel. This was reported by Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Bunечko on social media on September 21, writes UNN.

What the enemy attacked

The enemy continues to strike the network of gas stations in Zhytomyr region. This time, a gas station on the M-06 highway in the outskirts of Zviahel was damaged - Bunечko wrote.

The aftermath is being dealt with. Information about casualties and the extent of the damage is being clarified, the head of the regional military administration noted.

Are there any changes to traffic on the highway?

"Special services are working at the site to contain the fire and ensure the safe movement of vehicles," Bunечko said.

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