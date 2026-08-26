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Not only Putin and Lukashenko: which world politicians are disliked in Ukraine - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

Ukrainians have the most favorable views of Macron, Merz, and Erdoğan. They have the most negative views of Putin, Lukashenko, and Trump. Ukrainians’ attitudes toward Russians and Belarusians have worsened since 2022.

Not only Putin and Lukashenko: which world politicians are disliked in Ukraine - poll

Ukrainians have the most negative attitudes toward the Russian and Belarusian dictators, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, as well as toward US President Donald Trump. At the same time, they have the most positive attitudes toward French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This is stated in the results of a survey by the Rating Group, conducted on August 4–9, 2026, reports UNN.

Details

Sociologists surveyed 2,000 respondents among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older in all regions except the occupied territories.

According to the survey, 79% of respondents have a positive attitude toward Macron, 64% toward Merz, and 61% toward Erdoğan. At the same time, 77% of respondents have a negative attitude toward Trump.

Ukrainians have the most negative attitudes toward Putin (97%) and Lukashenko (90%).

Among neighboring countries, Ukrainians expressed the warmest attitudes toward the residents of Moldova (55% warm, 39% neutral), Turkey (45% warm, 48% neutral), and Bulgaria (43% warm, 48% neutral).

Ukrainians most often have a warm (36%) or neutral (39%) attitude toward the residents of Poland. A notable share (24%) has a cold perception.

The coldest attitudes are toward the residents of Russia (91%) and Belarus (70%). Since 2022, attitudes toward them have only deteriorated.

According to respondents, the friendliest countries are the United Kingdom (80%, including 40% who describe their attitude as definitely friendly), Lithuania (77%), France (81%, including 27% who describe their attitude as definitely friendly), Germany (77%), and Moldova (68%).

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that approval of US President Donald Trump's performance had fallen to 33%, the lowest figure during his current presidential term.

We also reported that in Poland, 67% of respondents support deporting Ukrainians of conscription age who are not working legally.

At the same time, according to a survey by the Russian "Levada Center", Russians' trust in the authorities and President Putin is declining, especially among young people. Key factors behind the dissatisfaction include the growing financial burden on the population due to tax policy, tighter restrictions on internet access, and accumulated fatigue from the Russian-Ukrainian

Yevhen Ustimenko

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