In Russia’s Taganrog, a massive missile attack was reported overnight on September 15, resulting in several fires and numerous instances of damage. This was reported by Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, there were preliminarily no fatalities or injuries. Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes.

The attack damaged an Ozon marketplace warehouse, agricultural enterprise warehouses, a grocery store, and a commercial building.

Buildings and a gas pipe damaged

Glazing was also damaged in two apartment buildings, three private houses, and an educational institution. In addition, a gas pipe was damaged; however, according to the Russian authorities, this did not affect the operation of essential services.

Taganrog came under a massive missile attack overnight today. According to operational information, there are no fatalities or injuries. There is extensive damage on the ground, and several fires have broken out — Slyusar said.

The Russian side has not yet reported which missiles were allegedly used during the attack. Information about its consequences is still being clarified.

The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates