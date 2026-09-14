A Russian military drone was discovered off the coast of Poland

Near Poland’s Baltic Sea coast, the military discovered and retrieved from the water a drone that, according to preliminary data, is a Russian military UAV. Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this on the social media platform X, UNN writes.

Details

The unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered near the settlement of Jarosławiec. An initial inspection confirmed the aircraft’s military purpose and its Russian origin.

In the area of the beach in the village of Rusinowo near Jarosławiec, the military discovered and lifted a drone from the waters of the Baltic Sea. A preliminary inspection indicates that it is a military drone of Russian origin - the Polish defence minister said.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the site and securing the scene.

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