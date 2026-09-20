State Duma elections: more than 400 flights in Moscow delayed or canceled after drone attacks

$44.6651.24
ukenru
12:26 PM • 6046 views
Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 15672 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon
08:51 AM • 16214 views
The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs
September 20, 05:50 AM • 21685 views
Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refineryPhotoVideo
September 20, 04:22 AM • 30257 views
Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's handsVideo
September 20, 03:30 AM • 25403 views
The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire PointPhoto
September 19, 07:33 PM • 28884 views
Elections to the Russian State Duma: United Russia has 53.5% of the vote; ballot stuffing was not absent
September 19, 05:29 PM • 31440 views
For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone Video
September 19, 02:35 PM • 30749 views
Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law
September 19, 11:51 AM • 30062 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
32%
751mm
Popular news
Weather on September 20: where fog and clearing skies are expected in UkrainePhotoSeptember 20, 03:59 AM • 6762 views
Minus one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff reports Russia’s losses in the war over the past dayPhotoSeptember 20, 04:46 AM • 8446 views
In the Kherson region, Russians struck a monastery with a drone; one priest was killed and four were injuredSeptember 20, 05:14 AM • 11007 views
In the Kyiv region, the death toll has risen to four; a child died in hospitalSeptember 20, 06:50 AM • 4240 views
“This will be a small catastrophe”: “Flash” warned of the threat posed by Russian satellites11:46 AM • 6080 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 50887 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 69521 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 46915 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 61469 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 55650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Hakan Fidan
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Kherson Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 25383 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 25484 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 27016 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 32275 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 26270 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Social network
BFM TV
Series

State Duma elections: more than 400 flights in Moscow delayed or canceled after drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Moscow, the operation of four airports was restricted due to an attack by Ukrainian drones. More than 400 flights were delayed, canceled, or diverted.

State Duma elections: more than 400 flights in Moscow delayed or canceled after drone attacks

On Sunday, September 20, more than 400 flights were delayed or canceled in Moscow. This occurred amid what Russian authorities called the largest Ukrainian drone attack on the capital of the Russian Federation during elections to the State Duma, reports UNN.

Details

Due to the attack, the reception and departure of aircraft were temporarily restricted at all four Moscow airports — Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, Vnukovo, and Sheremetyevo.

Russian airlines "Aeroflot" and "Pobeda" adjusted their schedules: some flights were delayed, canceled, or diverted to other airports.

The road to Domodedovo Airport was also closed. Traffic was later restored. Restrictions were also introduced on certain streets in Moscow and in the Kapotnya district.

Recall

Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck the Moscow oil refinery, where a fire broke out. The drones also destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike on an oil facility and a logistics site of the Russian Federation in the Moscow region. The attack was carried out using Ukrainian long-range weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine