On Sunday, September 20, more than 400 flights were delayed or canceled in Moscow. This occurred amid what Russian authorities called the largest Ukrainian drone attack on the capital of the Russian Federation during elections to the State Duma, reports UNN.

Details

Due to the attack, the reception and departure of aircraft were temporarily restricted at all four Moscow airports — Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, Vnukovo, and Sheremetyevo.

Russian airlines "Aeroflot" and "Pobeda" adjusted their schedules: some flights were delayed, canceled, or diverted to other airports.

The road to Domodedovo Airport was also closed. Traffic was later restored. Restrictions were also introduced on certain streets in Moscow and in the Kapotnya district.

Recall

Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck the Moscow oil refinery, where a fire broke out. The drones also destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike on an oil facility and a logistics site of the Russian Federation in the Moscow region. The attack was carried out using Ukrainian long-range weapons.