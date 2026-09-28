"They will keep going if they are not stopped here" — Zelenskyy showed new footage from Kyiv after the Russians struck a medical facility

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a fire following a new Russian strike on a medical facility building in central Kyiv on September 28. The number of people injured in the capital as a result of Russia’s previous attack on the building of the National Academy of Sciences continues to rise. The head of state showed new footage of the aftermath, UNN reports.

Emergency services continue to work in Kyiv at the site of the direct strike on the Academy of Sciences building. Unfortunately, as of now, one person is known to have been killed and six injured, including three children. This afternoon, the Russians also struck a medical facility building in the center of the capital. Rescuers are currently trying to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit

As the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, "in total, on September 28, 19 Kyiv residents have already been injured as a result of enemy attacks." "In particular, three children. One woman was killed. Medics hospitalized six of the injured, including two children," Klitschko wrote on social media.

"Every Russian terrorist attack results in victims who could have been spared if pressure on Russia had finally become total. Against everything that finances and produces Russian weapons of terror, and everyone who uses them. The world must understand that terrorists will go further if they are not stopped here, in Ukraine. And we must not turn a blind eye to such brutal strikes. We must respond—with global resolve and strength. We are counting on the strength of Europe, America, and our other partners who can help protect lives," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"There will definitely be a response to this from Russia": Zelenskyy showed a video of the fire at the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv following the Russian strike; people are being searched for inside the building