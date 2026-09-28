"There will definitely be a response to this from Russia": Zelenskyy showed a video of the fire at the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv following the Russian strike; people are being searched for inside the building

What is happening at the scene of the fire at the National Academy of Sciences following the Russian strike in central Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a video from the site of the Russian strike in central Kyiv, where a fire engulfed the National Academy of Sciences on September 28. People who may have been inside the building are currently being searched for, the Head of State said, UNN reports.



Russian strike against the building of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences. A rescue operation is currently underway; the fire is being extinguished, and people who may have been inside the building are being searched for. All services are involved - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Fire at the National Academy of Sciences following the Russian strike in central Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The President also reported that "today, a pharmaceutical company and gas stations were attacked in Kyiv, a business center in Dnipro, and in other cities and regions, civilian facilities, enterprises, and communications infrastructure were also targeted. Unfortunately, there are fatalities… My condolences to the families and loved ones".

Russia will definitely face a response to this. And every one of Ukraine’s partners must see from this terror, from such strikes, that support for Ukraine is truly support for people’s lives, support for ensuring that terror is never normalized, anywhere. Russia must be held accountable for all of this and feel real consequences. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine! - Zelenskyy stressed.

Enemy drone struck central Kyiv: fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences, with at least one person killed and others injured