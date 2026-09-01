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In Romania and the Baltic countries, alerts were declared overnight and fighter jets were scrambled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Air raid alerts were declared in Romania, Estonia and Latvia because of drones. NATO fighter jets were scrambled for monitoring; no incursion was recorded in Romania.

In Romania and the Baltic countries, alerts were declared overnight and fighter jets were scrambled
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An alert was declared overnight in Romania and two Baltic countries, and fighter jets were scrambled, UNN writes, citing Romania’s Ministry of Defense and ERR.

Details

According to Romania’s Ministry of Defense, "the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected at 23:30 on the evening of Monday, August 31, two aerial targets 24 km northeast of Vylkove, Ukraine, near the border with Romania."

"Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force, serving as part of the Enhanced Air Policing mission at the Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base, took off to monitor the situation at 23:43. Also, at 00:05, an IAR-330 PUMA SOCAT helicopter of the Romanian Air Force was scrambled", the statement said.

As stated, the population was alerted, and at 23:56 an RO-Alert message was sent, covering the northeastern part of Tulcea County.

"The pilots reported explosions on the territory of Ukraine. No intrusion into national airspace was reported. The air raid alert ended at 01:15", Romania’s Ministry of Defense noted.

According to ERR data, overnight on September 1, the Estonian Defence Forces also sent warnings of a possible air threat, initially to residents of two counties and then to six more counties. The alert was canceled shortly before 6 a.m.

According to the military, several drones entered Estonian airspace. Turkish fighter jets participating in the NATO mission to patrol the airspace of the Baltic countries were scrambled to search for them, ERR reported.

Residents of two counties received the first threat warning at around 3:11 a.m. local time. Some received the information somewhat later. At 3:48 a.m., the warning was extended to six more counties.

Colonel Uku Arold, head of the strategic communications department of the Estonian Defence Forces, said that the military had detected drones moving along the eastern border of Estonia and Latvia, some of which had entered Estonian airspace.

"Drones were detected moving parallel to Estonia’s eastern border, as well as Latvia’s eastern border, and entered Estonian territory, so we also declared an alert", Arold said.

According to him, Turkish fighter jets participating in the NATO mission to patrol Baltic airspace were scrambled in response to the threat.

On Tuesday night, a warning of a possible air threat was also issued in Latvia.

At around 2:00 a.m., residents of Ludza Municipality received the message, and at 2:25 a.m. the Latvian military announced that the warning had been canceled. Later, at 3:37 a.m., a threat was declared in Alūksne Municipality.

In response to the threat, NATO fighter jets patrolling the airspace of the Baltic countries were activated. At around 4:20 a.m., Latvian authorities reported that the threat in Alūksne Municipality had passed. Meanwhile, the fighter jets continued searching for drones, now over Estonian territory.

Latvia has already encountered drones several times this year. In June and August, NATO fighter jets shot down drones that had entered the country’s airspace on two occasions.

The Finnish Defence Forces again restricted movement in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

"A temporary restricted zone for aviation and shipping was introduced in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland early Tuesday morning", the Finnish Defence Forces said on social media. According to the military, the measure was precautionary and intended to ensure the safety of bystanders, as well as create conditions for the authorities to operate if it became necessary to counter possible drones.

In recent weeks, air and maritime traffic in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland has already been restricted several times. 

Estonian authorities note that, amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, there is a possibility that drones could deviate from their course and enter Estonian airspace.

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Julia Shramko

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