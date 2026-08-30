An unidentified aerial object violated Moldova’s airspace during Russia’s attack on Ukraine

In Moldova, on August 30, an aerial object was recorded that crossed the state border from Ukraine’s Odesa region and entered the country’s airspace. According to the Air Operations Service of the National Army, nine minutes later the object returned to Ukraine along the same route. This was reported by Moldova’s Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

According to the Air Operations Service of the National Army, today, August 30, at 3:50 p.m., an aerial object was detected that entered the national airspace after crossing the state border of the Republic of Moldova near the settlement of Dnestrovsk, in the Transnistrian sector, from the direction of the settlement of Lymanske in Ukraine’s Odesa region — the statement said.

Later, at 3:59 p.m., the aerial object crossed the state border in the opposite direction—from Dnestrovsk to Lymanske, Ukraine—along the same flight route.

The unauthorized flight over Moldova’s airspace occurred after russia’s aerial attacks on Ukraine today.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the West is allegedly preparing Moldova for a conflict with Russia