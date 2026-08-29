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The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the West is allegedly preparing Moldova for a conflict with Russia

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Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov accused the West, without providing evidence, of preparing Moldova for a conflict with Russia. The NYT calls Moldova a possible target of the Kremlin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the West is allegedly preparing Moldova for a conflict with Russia

Russia's ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov, claimed that Western countries are allegedly arming Moldova and preparing it for a possible armed confrontation with Russia. The Moscow Times reported this, citing an interview the diplomat gave to Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ozerov, Chisinau's policy of strengthening its defense capabilities allegedly serves the interests of Western partners who are preparing for a possible clash with Russia by 2030. He also claimed that Moldova's territory is supposedly being used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to produce components for drones, anti-drone equipment and electronic warfare systems, as well as to train UAV operators.

Zelenskyy said in Chisinau that Russia will lose, while Ukraine and Moldova will be part of Europe27.08.26, 23:16 • 41182 views

The Russian diplomat also claims that Western countries are arming the Moldovan army, developing military infrastructure and sending NATO instructors to the country. Ozerov provided no evidence that Moldova is being prepared for an armed conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, in mid-August, The New York Times reported, citing intelligence officials from Moldova, Europe and the United States, that the Kremlin considers Moldova one of its next potential targets after Ukraine. According to the publication, Moscow also seeks to strengthen its influence in the country.

Sandu called the flight of Russian drones over Moldova intimidation27.08.26, 16:46 • 11583 views

Stepan Haftko

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