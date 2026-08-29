Russia's ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov, claimed that Western countries are allegedly arming Moldova and preparing it for a possible armed confrontation with Russia. The Moscow Times reported this, citing an interview the diplomat gave to Russian media, UNN writes.

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According to Ozerov, Chisinau's policy of strengthening its defense capabilities allegedly serves the interests of Western partners who are preparing for a possible clash with Russia by 2030. He also claimed that Moldova's territory is supposedly being used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to produce components for drones, anti-drone equipment and electronic warfare systems, as well as to train UAV operators.

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The Russian diplomat also claims that Western countries are arming the Moldovan army, developing military infrastructure and sending NATO instructors to the country. Ozerov provided no evidence that Moldova is being prepared for an armed conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, in mid-August, The New York Times reported, citing intelligence officials from Moldova, Europe and the United States, that the Kremlin considers Moldova one of its next potential targets after Ukraine. According to the publication, Moscow also seeks to strengthen its influence in the country.

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