Zelenskyy said in Chisinau that Russia will lose, while Ukraine and Moldova will be part of Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a large-scale celebration in Chișinău marking Moldova’s Independence Day. Together with the country’s president, Maia Sandu, he addressed thousands of people gathered for the festivities. This was reported by UNN.

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Zelenskyy emphasized that Moldova is a strong and European nation, and that Ukraine and Moldova share a common aspiration for a European future.

Moldova is a strong nation and, without any doubt, a European nation. I know for sure that together we will all be part of Europe—a free and peaceful Europe. This is precisely what matters most to our people the president said.

He added that Ukrainians and Moldovans equally value human life, want to live with dignity in their countries, and remain part of the European community.

I am confident: Russia will lose, and the people will win! Our country, your countries, our Europe—we will win this historic struggle, this battle for independence Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also said that Kyiv and Chișinău aspire to celebrate their Independence Days in peace and already as members of the European Union.

We will do everything possible to make this happen! And we need to continue standing together Zelenskyy emphasized.

During the Ukrainian president’s speech, those present actively applauded him. When Zelenskyy greeted the people with the words "Glory to Ukraine!", the crowd replied: "Glory to the heroes!".

"It is important to be together and strengthen each other" — Zelenskyy met with Sandu in Chisinau