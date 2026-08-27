"It is important to be together and strengthen each other" — Zelenskyy met with Sandu in Chisinau

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chișinău and emphasized - we are working to guarantee more joint security and energy opportunities, UNN reports.

In Chișinău today. An important meeting with Maia Sandu. We are working to guarantee more joint security, energy, and infrastructure opportunities. It is especially important now to stand together and strengthen one another - Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that just days ago, the President of Moldova was in Ukraine for Independence Day.

Today, Ukraine is together with Moldova on its Independence Day. Friends must stand shoulder to shoulder - Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy arrived in Chisinau for Moldova’s Independence Day: a trilateral meeting is expected