"It is important to be together and strengthen each other" — Zelenskyy met with Sandu in Chisinau
Kyiv • UNN
In Chisinau, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Maia Sandu. The leaders discussed joint security, energy and infrastructure opportunities.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chișinău and emphasized - we are working to guarantee more joint security and energy opportunities, UNN reports.
In Chișinău today. An important meeting with Maia Sandu. We are working to guarantee more joint security, energy, and infrastructure opportunities. It is especially important now to stand together and strengthen one another
He recalled that just days ago, the President of Moldova was in Ukraine for Independence Day.
Today, Ukraine is together with Moldova on its Independence Day. Friends must stand shoulder to shoulder
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