Zelenskyy arrived in Chișinău for Moldova’s Independence Day: a trilateral meeting is expected

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Chisinau at the invitation of Maia Sandu for Moldova's Independence Day. The Office of the President told UNN.

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A bilateral meeting with Sandu is expected today, followed by a trilateral meeting with Romanian President Dan as well.

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A military parade is taking place in central Chisinau on August 27 to mark the 35th anniversary of the proclamation of Moldova's independence. More than 2,000 military personnel from Moldova and partner countries are taking part. More than 100 units of military and specialized equipment will also pass through the square during the parade.

The parade includes military personnel from the National Army, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Intelligence and Security Service, the Ministry of Justice, and Moldova's State Protection and Security Service.

Also marching will be 150 veterans of the war for Moldova's independence and territorial integrity from the ministries of defense and internal affairs.

At the same time, military personnel from Romania, Ukraine, Lithuania, Italy, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, and partner countries are taking part in the event.