Sandu called the flight of Russian drones over Moldova intimidation
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Moldova condemned the repeated flight of Russian drones on Independence Day. Five unmanned aerial vehicles were detected over the country during the night.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu called the drones’ flight over the country on Independence Day intimidation, as she wrote on X on Thursday, UNN reports.
A few hours before Moldova celebrates 35 years of independence, our airspace was repeatedly violated by Russian drones. I strongly condemn this intimidation. Moldova stands proud, independent and free, firmly pursuing its path toward joining the EU
We remind you
In Moldova, during the night of August 27, unauthorized flights in the country's national airspace involving five drones were recorded.