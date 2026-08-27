Sandu called the flight of Russian drones over Moldova intimidation

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called the drones’ flight over the country on Independence Day intimidation, as she wrote on X on Thursday, UNN reports.

A few hours before Moldova celebrates 35 years of independence, our airspace was repeatedly violated by Russian drones. I strongly condemn this intimidation. Moldova stands proud, independent and free, firmly pursuing its path toward joining the EU - Sandu noted.

We remind you

In Moldova, during the night of August 27, unauthorized flights in the country's national airspace involving five drones were recorded.