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Finland has joined the French nuclear initiative in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Finland has joined France’s initiative to expand nuclear deterrence through cooperation with European partners. It has already been supported by Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Finland has joined the French nuclear initiative in Europe

Finland has joined France’s initiative to expand the scope of its nuclear deterrence through cooperation with partner countries in Europe. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

In March, France announced the "Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s concerns about the United States’ security commitments to Europe and the implications of the war in Ukraine for regional security.

"This initiative is primarily aimed at strengthening European security. It enhances Europe’s responsibility for its own defense and helps prevent escalation," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in a post on the social network X.

Under the initiative, the exclusive right to make decisions on the use of nuclear weapons belongs to the president of France, unlike the NATO model, where a shared Nuclear Planning Group operates.

At the same time, the initiative provides for joint exercises, the possibility of temporarily stationing nuclear-capable assets on the territory of allies, as well as in-depth consultations.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said in a separate statement that the agreement was a "natural step" after other Nordic countries — Norway, Sweden and Denmark — joined the initiative earlier this year.

Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine04.09.26, 05:56 • 29025 views

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