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Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6036 views

The leaders of Britain and France discussed localizing the assembly of long-range SCALP missiles in Ukraine. The timelines and production volumes were not specified.

Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the next steps toward establishing local assembly lines in Ukraine for SCALP long-range missiles, which use British technology. This was reported by the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following the leaders' meeting at Downing Street, UNN writes.

Details

During the talks, the sides separately focused on support for Ukraine. The leaders discussed further work on localizing the assembly of SCALP missiles directly in Ukraine, and also mentioned the Coalition of the Willing meeting held in Kyiv last week.

Russia is preparing strikes beyond Ukraine’s borders; British companies are at risk — Daily Mail30.08.26, 12:26 • 13688 views

SCALP missiles are long-range cruise missiles that Ukraine is already using in the war against Russia. The British government's statement did not specify possible timelines for launching the assembly lines or the volume of future production.

What else Macron and the British prime minister discussed

In addition to Ukraine, the leaders discussed combating illegal migration across the English Channel, the United Kingdom's relations with Europe, and the possible consequences of Europe's "Made in Europe" policy for British industry.

The sides also discussed the situation in the Middle East, the need for de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, and Israel's actions regarding the E1 settlement, which the British prime minister called unacceptable.

Ukraine received permission from Britain and France to produce SCALP missiles - Zelenskyy25.08.26, 14:54 • 4649 views

Stepan Haftko

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