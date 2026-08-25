Ukraine received permission from Britain and France to produce SCALP missiles - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received permission from the United Kingdom and France to produce SCALP missiles. The technical teams will then agree on a schedule for the next steps. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with President of Estonia Alar Karis, reports UNN.

Details

"We received confirmation from Britain. We had been waiting because before that we spoke with Macron, and he confirmed to me the unblocking of SCALP and the licenses. Yesterday, we received a positive response from both countries. I strongly believe that everything will not get bogged down in bureaucracy," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the countries' technical teams would meet and discuss the details.

"Just as yesterday, there was also a decision that within 7–10 days we would have a schedule for Freyja, when we will meet, where we are blocked, and with which company or country we are unable to make something work," Zelenskyy added.

To remind you

The United Kingdom's government agreed to transfer drawings of the British components for the Scalp missile, the French version of the British Storm Shadow cruise missile, which will allow Ukraine to produce this long-range weapon domestically.