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The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

As a result of the Russian attack on an administrative building in central Odesa, 10 people were injured, including two rescuers. More than 70 firefighters worked to deal with the aftermath.

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to 10

The number of people injured in Odesa as a result of the Russian attack on September 18 has increased to 10, including 2 rescuers. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The occupants struck an 11-story administrative building, but people were in a shelter at the time of the attack, which saved their lives.

Some time later, Russia launched a second strike when rescuers and other emergency services were working at the site. Their lives are currently not in danger. SES psychologists worked at the site. More than 70 firefighters dealt with the aftermath of the attack

— the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

We remind you

The Russian army struck the center of Odesa on September 18. An administrative building was damaged, and a fire engulfed several floors. Initially, it was reported that 5 people had been injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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