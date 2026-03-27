Ex-rapper becomes Nepal's prime minister after convincing election victory - Reuters

In Nepal, former rapper Balendra Shah became the new prime minister, whose political force won a convincing victory in the parliamentary elections. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

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The 35-year-old politician, who previously served as mayor of the capital Kathmandu, became one of the country's youngest prime ministers in decades. His party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), founded just three years ago, won 182 seats in the 275-member parliament.

Balendra Shah officially took the oath of office on Friday at the presidential residence in the presence of diplomats and government officials.

The new government faces key tasks – restoring political stability and creating jobs in a country that has long faced economic difficulties and government instability.

According to analysts, the first test for the new prime minister will be effective and transparent governance, which citizens expect after a wave of anti-corruption protests.

It was these protests, led by young people, that became one of the factors of political change. They erupted against the backdrop of unemployment and corruption, and dozens of people died during their suppression.

Nepal remains a country with a high level of poverty – about a fifth of the population lives below the poverty line, and thousands of people leave the country every day in search of work.

Political instability is a chronic problem for the country: since 1990, more than 30 governments have changed there, and none of them has served a full five-year term.

Balendra Shah's victory signifies society's demand for new political faces and the fight against corruption, but the realization of these expectations will be the main challenge for the new government.

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