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Bus with Indian pilgrims plunges off mountain road in Nepal, fatalities reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1746 views

Near the village of Shahid Lakhan, a bus plunged 150 meters into a ravine. Seven people died and nine others sustained injuries of varying severity in the accident.

Bus with Indian pilgrims plunges off mountain road in Nepal, fatalities reported
Photo: AP

In central Nepal, a passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims veered off a mountain road and plunged into a ravine. Seven people died and nine others were injured in the accident, police said. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, all those killed in Nepal were Indian citizens on a pilgrimage to a local temple. Among the injured are also the bus driver and his assistant, who are Nepalese citizens.

The bus fell into a ravine from a height of about 150 meters

The accident occurred on the evening of March 14 near the village of Shahid Lakhan, approximately 120 kilometers west of the capital Kathmandu. The bus was returning from the Manakamana Hindu temple when it veered off the road on a bend while descending the mountain.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

The vehicle rolled down a slope for approximately 150 meters and fell into a ravine. Police and local residents helped to extract the injured and transport them to the nearest hospitals.

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Stepan Haftko

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