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The mayor of Lviv said that a "wiretap" had been found in his official car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

A device resembling a listening device was found in the official car of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. Law enforcement authorities have already been informed about the discovery.

The mayor of Lviv said that a "wiretap" had been found in his official car

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that a device resembling a listening device was found in an official vehicle. Law enforcement agencies have already been notified about the discovery, UNN reports.

They have again found a device resembling a listening device. This time, it was in an official vehicle. Law enforcement agencies have already been notified about the discovery 

- Sadovyi said.

In addition, the mayor of Lviv published a video in which he showed the "find."

"I have no idea who could have installed it, but if it was done officially, by our agencies pursuant to a court decision, that's okay—but come and take it away. If it is ownerless, but may be needed for investigations, law enforcement agencies can also take a look. I will inform the relevant authorities," Sadovyi concluded.

He recalled that last year a listening device was found in his office.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv