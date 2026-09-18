The mayor of Lviv said that a "wiretap" had been found in his official car

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that a device resembling a listening device was found in an official vehicle. Law enforcement agencies have already been notified about the discovery, UNN reports.

They have again found a device resembling a listening device. This time, it was in an official vehicle. Law enforcement agencies have already been notified about the discovery - Sadovyi said.

In addition, the mayor of Lviv published a video in which he showed the "find."

"I have no idea who could have installed it, but if it was done officially, by our agencies pursuant to a court decision, that's okay—but come and take it away. If it is ownerless, but may be needed for investigations, law enforcement agencies can also take a look. I will inform the relevant authorities," Sadovyi concluded.

He recalled that last year a listening device was found in his office.