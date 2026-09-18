The enemy attacked an administrative building in the center of Odesa: the fire engulfed several floors, with 5 people reported injured

The Russian army struck the center of Odesa; five injured people are currently known, and the façade and glazing of an administrative building were damaged. This was reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Five people are currently known to have been injured as a result of the strike on the center of Odesa. Most of those injured suffered shrapnel wounds. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance - Kiper reported.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the façade and glazing of an administrative building were damaged as a result of the attack. The fire that broke out engulfed several floors. Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing at the scene.

In Odesa, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured as a result of Russia's overnight attack