The EU was surprised by von der Leyen’s statement about Canada’s “associate membership” – the bloc’s countries were not informed about it

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s statement about the possibility of making Canada the EU’s first "associate member" came as a surprise to the bloc’s countries. The idea had not been discussed in advance with European capitals, Politico reports, according to UNN.

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According to four European diplomats, their governments had not been informed about the proposal. One of them called the approach "dangerous" and "unwise," noting that von der Leyen had not raised the issue even during a meeting with EU ambassadors.

Von der Leyen proposed "opening the door for Canada to become the EU’s first associate member" during a speech in the European Parliament. However, such a status does not actually exist at present.

The EU does not yet know what the new status would mean

No one really knows what it means – one of the diplomats said.

Even the part of the European Commission responsible for enlargement issues was not involved in preparing the proposal.

Creating a new membership model may require amendments to the EU treaties, and any official plan regarding a special status for Canada would require the support of the member states.

Carney is promoting the idea of granting Canada “associate member” status in the EU - media

Ottawa also reacted cautiously. Canada’s future ambassador to the EU, Jonathan Wilkinson, said that the country was "not there yet." Prime Minister Mark Carney had previously spoken of a "unique union" with the EU, but stressed that Canada was not seeking membership in the bloc.

According to Politico, the potential format could involve deeper cooperation in trade, defense, artificial intelligence and high technology without the political rights of a full EU member.

Canada could become the EU's first associate member - von der Leyen