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Canada could become the EU's first associate member - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

The President of the European Commission proposed special status in the EU to Canada. The parties plan to deepen economic, technological and defence cooperation.

Canada could become the EU's first associate member - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed granting Canada the status of the European Union’s first associate member. She made the statement during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, reports UNN.

Details

We want to move from CETA to an alliance for the future in order to create a common space of prosperity and economic security

- the President of the European Commission said.

She noted that the parties plan to develop cooperation in intelligent manufacturing, create a technology alliance and integrate their defense-industrial bases. Von der Leyen also named the Arctic, energy, critical minerals, battery technologies, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and economic security among the areas of future cooperation.

According to her, this partnership is not directed against third countries, but is intended to strengthen the shared capabilities of the EU and Canada.

We want to bring relations with Canada to the highest possible level

- von der Leyen emphasized.

She then said that she would like to work together with the Prime Minister of Canada to open up the possibility for the country to obtain a special status in its relations with the European Union.

I would like to work with you to open the door for Canada to become the European Union’s first associate member

 - von der Leyen said.

At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney previously stated that Canada does not seek to become a full member of the European Union. He emphasized Ottawa’s interest in deepening economic and security cooperation with the EU.

Context

Canada and the European Union already have developed partnership mechanisms. In particular, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, CETA, is in force between the parties.

In 2025, the EU and Canada also signed a security and defense partnership that provides for cooperation, in particular, in supporting Ukraine, cybersecurity, military mobility, countering hybrid threats and developing defense technologies. In addition, in 2026, Canada became the first non-European country to conclude an agreement with the EU on participation in the SAFE defense instrument.

At present, the specific rights, obligations and legal mechanism of Canada’s possible status as an associate member of the EU have not been officially defined.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to bring the country closer to the EU amid the trade war with the United States.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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