Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is serving a sentence in La Santé prison, has become a grandfather to a boy named Sylla Nicolas. The politician's youngest son, 28-year-old Louis Sarkozy, and his wife Nathalie became parents to the child, who was named after his grandfather.
Three inmates of France's La Santé prison are under investigation for a video threatening to kill former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, has been provided with round-the-clock security by two police officers. Law enforcement officers will accompany him everywhere to ensure his physical safety.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who began serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21, has started writing a book. He has already received his first visitors and exercised in prison.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at La Santé prison in Paris to serve a five-year sentence. His supporters gathered outside the prison, and his lawyers filed a petition for parole.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence in Paris's La Santé prison on October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in solitary confinement, where conditions are harsh.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21 at the Santé prison in Paris. He was convicted of criminal conspiracy to illegally finance his 2007 presidential campaign.
France's chief financial crimes prosecutor, Jean-François Bohnert, denied that the investigation into former President Nicolas Sarkozy was motivated by hatred. Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy to finance his election campaign from Libya.
French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned threats made to judges who delivered a verdict in the Nicolas Sarkozy case. He called for the swift prosecution of those responsible.
Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007. He was acquitted of charges of corruption and receiving stolen goods.
On September 25, a verdict is expected in Paris in the case of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is accused of illegally financing his election campaign with funds from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He faces up to seven years in prison, and 11 other individuals, including former officials, are also involved.