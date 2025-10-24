Nicolas Sarkozy

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16593 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29180 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23473 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28060 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24597 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40973 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25694 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28175 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76115 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5492 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19261 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9634 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 11052 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10560 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19265 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40976 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36418 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36812 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14420 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17676 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29953 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53141 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36391 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Persons

Nicolas Sarkozy

French statesman and politician, 23rd President of France
Nicolas Paul Stéphane Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa is a French statesman and politician, the 23rd President of France, the 6th President of the Fifth Republic from May 16, 2007, to May 15, 2012. He is often nicknamed "Sarko" by the people.
News by theme
Former French President Sarkozy learned about the birth of his grandson on the second day of his imprisonment: what the baby was namedVideo

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is serving a sentence in La Santé prison, has become a grandfather to a boy named Sylla Nicolas. The politician's youngest son, 28-year-old Louis Sarkozy, and his wife Nathalie became parents to the child, who was named after his grandfather.

News of the World • October 24, 02:35 PM • 2226 views
Three inmates arrested in France for death threats to Nicolas Sarkozy in La Santé prison

Three inmates of France's La Santé prison are under investigation for a video threatening to kill former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 06:11 PM • 3809 views
Ex-French President Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, provided with round-the-clock security in prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, has been provided with round-the-clock security by two police officers. Law enforcement officers will accompany him everywhere to ensure his physical safety.

Politics • October 22, 05:56 AM • 2912 views
Nicolas Sarkozy started writing a book in prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who began serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21, has started writing a book. He has already received his first visitors and exercised in prison.

News of the World • October 22, 02:07 AM • 4555 views
"An innocent man imprisoned": Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at prison to the singing of "La Marseillaise" by his supporters

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at La Santé prison in Paris to serve a five-year sentence. His supporters gathered outside the prison, and his lawyers filed a petition for parole.

Politics • October 21, 09:46 AM • 3520 views
Sarkozy's imprisonment: former French president to serve sentence in solitary confinement, but says he is not afraid of prison – media

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence in Paris's La Santé prison on October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in solitary confinement, where conditions are harsh.

Politics • October 19, 03:37 PM • 9986 views
Former French President Sarkozy to be imprisoned on October 21

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21 at the Santé prison in Paris. He was convicted of criminal conspiracy to illegally finance his 2007 presidential campaign.

News of the World • October 13, 07:59 PM • 5732 views
Investigation into former French President Nicolas Sarkozy not driven by "hatred" - prosecutor

France's chief financial crimes prosecutor, Jean-François Bohnert, denied that the investigation into former President Nicolas Sarkozy was motivated by hatred. Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy to finance his election campaign from Libya.

News of the World • September 29, 04:20 PM • 3778 views
Macron condemns threats to judges in Sarkozy case, demands swift punishment

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned threats made to judges who delivered a verdict in the Nicolas Sarkozy case. He called for the swift prosecution of those responsible.

News of the World • September 28, 06:05 PM • 5326 views
Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison: details of the verdict

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison, with a suspended sentence.

Politics • September 25, 11:25 AM • 3040 views
Gaddafi case: Former French President Sarkozy found guilty of criminal conspiracy

Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007. He was acquitted of charges of corruption and receiving stolen goods.

News of the World • September 25, 08:57 AM • 3280 views
Sarkozy's verdict expected today: former French president could get 7 years for 5 million euros from Gaddafi

On September 25, a verdict is expected in Paris in the case of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is accused of illegally financing his election campaign with funds from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He faces up to seven years in prison, and 11 other individuals, including former officials, are also involved.

News of the World • September 25, 07:32 AM • 2794 views