Sarkozy's imprisonment: former French president to serve sentence in solitary confinement, but says he is not afraid of prison – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence in Paris's La Santé prison on October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in solitary confinement, where conditions are harsh.

Sarkozy's imprisonment: former French president to serve sentence in solitary confinement, but says he is not afraid of prison – media

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced to five years in prison in the case of illegal financing of his election campaign by Libya, will begin serving his sentence on October 21 at La Santé prison in Paris. The politician will be placed in solitary confinement. This was reported by BFMTV, writes UNN.

Details

After years of legal proceedings, Nicolas Sarkozy will become the first French president to actually serve a prison sentence. He was sentenced to five years in prison, two of which are suspended, for "criminal conspiracy" in the case of illegal financing of his 2007 election campaign with funds from Muammar Gaddafi's regime.

According to the court's decision, on October 21, the politician will be transferred to La Santé prison, located in the 14th arrondissement of Paris. According to French media, Sarkozy will be placed in a solitary cell, which was previously intended for prisoners requiring a high level of security.

The conditions of detention in the isolation ward are difficult... You are alone all the time

- said former deputy head of the prison Flavie Raoult.

Inmates in solitary confinement do not participate in group activities and can only go for a walk for one hour a day in a secluded yard. Separate sports facilities are also provided for them.

Investigation into former French President Nicolas Sarkozy not driven by "hatred" - prosecutor29.09.25, 19:20 • 3753 views

Despite the verdict, 69-year-old Sarkozy assures that he is ready for this ordeal. In an interview with La Tribune Dimanche, he stated:

"I am not afraid of prison. I will hold my head high - even at the doors of the Ministry of Justice."

During his imprisonment, the former president plans to work on a new book, which, he says, will be dedicated to "freedom, dignity, and truth."

Recall

Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty by the court of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007.

Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison with a suspended sentence.

Stepan Haftko

