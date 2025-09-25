$41.410.03
Publications
Exclusives
Gaddafi case: Former French President Sarkozy found guilty of criminal conspiracy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007. He was acquitted of charges of corruption and receiving stolen goods.

Gaddafi case: Former French President Sarkozy found guilty of criminal conspiracy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of criminal conspiracy and acquitted of corruption charges, BFMTV reports, according to UNN.

Details

Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007.

The former French president was acquitted of charges of receiving stolen goods and accepting corruption.

Addition

The Paris Criminal Court delivered its verdict this Thursday, September 25, in the case of suspicions that Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi financed Nicolas Sarkozy's successful 2007 presidential campaign; the former president faces a severe prison sentence.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
BFM TV
Libya
France