Former French President Sarkozy to be imprisoned on October 21

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving his sentence next Tuesday, October 21. BFMTV writes about this, reports UNN.

Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced to five years in prison with a suspended sentence in the framework of the Libyan case, will be imprisoned on October 21 in the Santé prison in Paris. - the publication writes.

Addition

On September 25, the Paris Criminal Court found the former head of state guilty of "criminal conspiracy" for allowing his closest associates to approach Muammar Gaddafi's Libya with the aim of illegally financing his victorious 2007 presidential campaign.

Although Sarkozy appealed the verdict, he will be imprisoned in accordance with a deferred detention order with a suspended sentence. The former president was acquitted of charges of "concealment of embezzlement of public funds" and "passive corruption."

Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison: details of the verdict