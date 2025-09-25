Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison: details of the verdict

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison with a suspended sentence. He is accused of financing his election campaign by Muammar Gaddafi's Libyan regime in 2005-2007: Sarkozy himself denies the charges. This is reported by UNN with reference to BFM.

Details

According to the investigation, the ex-president received money from the regime of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi during his re-election campaign: the amount in question is over 50 million euros. This money helped him win the elections, investigators said.

The politician himself denies the accusations against him in this regard. The court also fined him 100,000 euros and banned him from holding public office for 5 years.

At the same time, the court acquitted Sarkozy on other charges, including corruption.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty by the court of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007.