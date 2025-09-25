Sarkozy's verdict expected today: former French president could get 7 years for 5 million euros from Gaddafi

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
06:48 AM • 5900 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 18623 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 34477 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 52481 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 46338 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 42890 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 39527 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 66499 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22943 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 54632 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.4m/s
64%
760mm
Popular news
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognizedSeptember 25, 12:56 AM • 22880 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 23032 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25Photo03:07 AM • 21752 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 30708 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 18941 views
Publications
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 6450 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 18623 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with USSeptember 24, 02:27 PM • 52481 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 66499 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 61629 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 9996 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 50875 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 109839 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 68609 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 81747 views
Actual
Su-34
MiG-31
The Guardian
SWIFT
Fox News

Sarkozy's verdict expected today: former French president could get 7 years for 5 million euros from Gaddafi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

On September 25, a verdict is expected in Paris in the case of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is accused of illegally financing his election campaign with funds from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He faces up to seven years in prison, and 11 other individuals, including former officials, are also involved.

Sarkozy's verdict expected today: former French president could get 7 years for 5 million euros from Gaddafi

A verdict is expected in Paris on September 25 in the high-profile case against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The ex-leader, who governed the country from 2007 to 2012, is accused of illegally financing his election campaign with funds allegedly received from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. If convicted, Sarkozy could face up to seven years in prison. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

The accusations are based on the testimony of French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine. According to him, he handed over about 5 million euros in cash to Sarkozy's associates in 2006–2007. In return, the then presidential candidate was supposed to help Gaddafi regain legitimacy and authority in Europe and on the international stage, where he remained isolated due to the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

The case is complicated by the death of Takieddine, who died in Beirut a few days before the verdict. His testimony changed repeatedly: first he confirmed the transfer of money, then he withdrew the accusations, and then he renewed them again.

In addition to Sarkozy, 11 other people are involved in the case, including former chief of staff to the French president Claude Guéant, former head of election campaign financing Eric Woerth, and former minister Brice Hortefeux. All of them categorically deny guilt.

Particular attention is drawn to the alleged role of the ex-president's wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy: the investigation suspects the couple of attempting to pressure witnesses to change their testimony.

The prosecution relies on the testimonies of several former Libyan officials, notes by former Libyan oil minister Shukri Ghanem (found dead in Vienna in 2012), and documents regarding Sarkozy's entourage's trips to Libya before his election victory.

Recall

Back in 2024, Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to 1 year in prison in the first instance court. The sentence was later commuted. 

Later, on February 9, 2025, Sarkozy was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. Such measures were applied to the former head of state as part of the execution of the court's verdict in the case of a corrupt agreement in 2014.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Vienna
Paris
France
Europe