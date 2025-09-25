Sarkozy's verdict expected today: former French president could get 7 years for 5 million euros from Gaddafi

A verdict is expected in Paris on September 25 in the high-profile case against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The ex-leader, who governed the country from 2007 to 2012, is accused of illegally financing his election campaign with funds allegedly received from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. If convicted, Sarkozy could face up to seven years in prison. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

The accusations are based on the testimony of French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine. According to him, he handed over about 5 million euros in cash to Sarkozy's associates in 2006–2007. In return, the then presidential candidate was supposed to help Gaddafi regain legitimacy and authority in Europe and on the international stage, where he remained isolated due to the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

The case is complicated by the death of Takieddine, who died in Beirut a few days before the verdict. His testimony changed repeatedly: first he confirmed the transfer of money, then he withdrew the accusations, and then he renewed them again.

In addition to Sarkozy, 11 other people are involved in the case, including former chief of staff to the French president Claude Guéant, former head of election campaign financing Eric Woerth, and former minister Brice Hortefeux. All of them categorically deny guilt.

Particular attention is drawn to the alleged role of the ex-president's wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy: the investigation suspects the couple of attempting to pressure witnesses to change their testimony.

The prosecution relies on the testimonies of several former Libyan officials, notes by former Libyan oil minister Shukri Ghanem (found dead in Vienna in 2012), and documents regarding Sarkozy's entourage's trips to Libya before his election victory.

Recall

Back in 2024, Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to 1 year in prison in the first instance court. The sentence was later commuted.

Later, on February 9, 2025, Sarkozy was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. Such measures were applied to the former head of state as part of the execution of the court's verdict in the case of a corrupt agreement in 2014.